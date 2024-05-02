Sheriff’s office looks into accusations of RCSD board vice president harassing county legislator

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that investigators are looking into accusations by Monroe County Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons that she was harassed by Rochester City School Board Vice President Beatriz LeBron.

This allegedly happened at the county legislature meeting back on April 9, when discussing funding for the Father Tracy Advocacy Center of which LeBron is the executive director.

LeBron is accused of threatening Simmons. LeBron denied those claims and says she has hired an attorney. News10NBC called Simmons for comment but she did not answer.