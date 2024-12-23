Shoppers flock to Monday Market for last-minute Christmas gifts from local artists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shoppers were out in full force on Monday, tackling last-minute Christmas shopping. Many are stopped by the “Monday Market” at the Culver Road Armory.

More than 30 artists from across the state are participating, offering shoppers a chance to support local businesses.

Tanvi Asher, the organizer of the Monday Market, explained the unique timing of the event.

“There’s not a single Monday Market that happens in Rochester,” Asher said. “A lot of people who were in the industry wish there was a weekday market. Christmas and Hanukkah are in the middle of the week, so why not have a market on a Monday?”

This marks the third year of the “Monday Market.”

