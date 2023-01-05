Shots fired outside Franklin High School, no one injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Someone fired shots at three students outside Franklin High School on Thursday morning, says the Rochester City School District. None of them were struck by the bullets.

RCSD says a man got out of a car and fired multiple shots at the students as they were walking into a building at the school’s North Street entrance. Rochester Police and the RCSD Safety and Security are investigating.

The school was placed in a lockout. The district says there will be an increase in police presence at the school campus during dismissal on Thursday as well as during arrival and dismissal on Friday.

Classes are taking place as normal but all exterior doors have been secured and are being monitored.