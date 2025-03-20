Sibley Square celebrates opening of new beverage plant Thursday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The ribbon was cut Thursday morning on Sibley Square’s newest business tenant, UltraPhil, a beverage company specializing in research and production of aseptic beverages.

Aseptic manufacturing allows drinks to be produced without preservatives and without the need for refrigeration.

“We’re not in a business park in the suburbs for a reason,” Owner and President of UltraPhil John Eaton said. “We’re meant to be here.”

Mayor Malik Evans said Sibley Square is nearly full, with only 100,000 square feet left for potential tenants.

Eaton said it “just all made sense,” to be right next to the commissary that innovates in food, as they innovate in drinks.

