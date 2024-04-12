Six-time convicted felon accused of pulling out gun and menacing officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered a gun from a six-time convicted felon on Thursday night who was threatening people.

Kenneth Thompson, 58 of Albion, is charged with menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers were on patrol when they were alerted to man threatening people with a gun on North Clinton Avenue near High Falls Boulevard. According to RPD, when officers stopped Thompson, he pulled out a loaded revolver from a satchel.

Officers say Thompson dropped the gun after they ordered him to. That’s when Thompson was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Thompson is prohibited from owning a gun because of his previous convictions.