Slain Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz honored by governor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored 55 officers from around the state Tuesday.

Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was one of them.

RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz (Photo: RPD)

He was killed last July in an ambush on Bauman Street.

The 54-year-old husband and father was a 29-year veteran of the force.

His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was also shot and wounded.

Hochul addressed the families of those officers during the ceremony.

“So as your governor, I’m acknowledging we lost the good ones, we lost the brave ones, the selfless ones, and I want you to know we’ll never take for granted the life they chose, how that life ended, but how countless others carry on,” she said.

The Fairport Lift Bridge and other landmarks around the state will be lit up blue in honor of those officers Tuesday night.

Remembering Officer Mazurkiewicz