Small plane crashes near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia Friday night

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Just days after a catastrophic plane crash in DC, a small plane has crashed in Philadelphia according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

NBC10 News says multiple sources have confirmed the plane crash and say there were two pilots on board. They say the plane was a “med jet” used to transport patients from hospital to hospital.

The plane was headed to Springfield, Missouri, according to NBC10 News.

They say it happened around 6 p.m near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. The area is full of different shops, restaurants, and other businesses, and is about three miles from the airport.

It’s unknown at this time how many people were on the plane. NBC 10 News also reports people in the area felt an initial explosion.

NBC10 News’ reporters at the scene say the area is full of smoke, and dozens of emergency crews have blanketed the streets. One witness says multiple people were hit with debris after the crash.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.