‘SmART Streets’ project seeks local artists to create safety-enhancing street art in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new initiative aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety through art is set to launch in downtown Rochester. Reconnect Rochester, a nonprofit dedicated to transportation equity and mobility, is introducing the Smart Streets Project. The project aims to slow traffic in areas where pedestrian safety is a concern.

Lourdes Sharp, project manager at Reconnect Rochester, explained why the non-profit chose E Main St and Gibbs St and Broad St and Fitzhugh St. “Pedestrian traffic volumes of that roadway, the traffic volumes. We definitely looked at hubs, like places that really drew pedestrians to that location, just so we can maximize our safety improvements for the most amount of people possible,”

These areas will feature curb extensions and delineators to enhance pedestrian safety. “What it does is it shortens crossing distances for pedestrians so they’re in the road for a shorter amount of time. It increases visibility for pedestrians trying to cross at a crosswalk and it also narrows the roadway from a driver’s perspective. That naturally encourages them to slow down as they’re approaching the intersection,” said Sharp.

The “SmART Streets’ program is inspired by a similar program in the nation’s capitol. Washington D.C.’s “Arts in the Right of Way” program also featured curb extensions, art and delineators to keep drivers away.

According to Reconnect Rochester’s Monroe County crash maps, an average of 13 people are killed walking or biking each year, with 20 deaths reported in 2023.

Reconnect Rochester plans to complete the curb extension murals at East Main St and Gibbs St before the Jazz Fest in June, with the street art at Broad St and Fitzhugh St expected to be finished shortly after.

The group is seeking local artists to contribute to the project, with submissions due Saturday at midnight. Interested artists can apply here.

Mayor Malik Evans announced the Vision Zero initiative last month, aiming for zero pedestrian crashes and deaths. While the Smart Streets Project aligns with this vision, it operates independently of the city’s program.

