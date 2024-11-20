Snowmobile riders: Don’t forget to register before hitting the trails this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Even though Monroe County hasn’t seen any snow so far this season, snowmobile season is almost here. You’ll need to make sure your snowmobile is registered before taking it for a spin.

In New York State, registrations for snowmobiles have to be renewed annually — which can be done in person, online, or by mail.

If you plan to register in person, click here for a list of DMVs in the area.

If you’d rather register online, click here. Once you register online, riders will be able to print out a temporary certificate to use while waiting for the official DMV registration card and sticker in the mail. That certificate is valid for 15 days.

Though registration comes with a fee, the money goes back into the trails riders can enjoy throughout the season. The state says the registration revenue goes to developing and maintaining the trail network.

If you have kids that are wanna-be drivers, New York State offers vast snowmobile education to help keep riders safe. For more information on what the state has to offer, click here.

Once your snowmobile is registered, don’t forget your helmet. It’s illegal to ride in NYS without one.