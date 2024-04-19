Some county lawmakers demand answers about why Dr. Mendoza resigned

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some Monroe County lawmakers are demanding answers about the unexpected resignation of County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza.

News10NBC broke the news on Tuesday about a non-disclosure agreement that prevents both County Executive Adam Bello and Mendoza from talking about the reasons why Mendoza left.

Democratic members of the county legislature are calling on the Bello administration to provide information on why Mendoza left his position and why he’s now barred from county property without a 48-hours notice.

Monroe County’s communications director released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying the county’s legal team will provide confidential, attorney-client privileged briefings to all legislators. Here is the full statement:

“As with any personnel matter, the County will act in accordance with its legal obligations. The County Administration will not respond to speculation or political theater. In response to yesterday’s requests from the County Legislature, the County’s legal counsel will provide confidential, attorney-client privileged briefings to all Legislators.”