Some RCSD teachers could be facing layoffs, says RTA president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some teachers in the Rochester City School District could be facing layoffs, according to Adam Urbanski, the head of the Rochester Reacher’s Association.

Urbanski is protecting that 30 teachers could be laid off. The union is working with the district to reduce that number.

Urbanski says he doesn’t know which teachers are affected but he’s “confident that most if not all will be recalled as people resign or retire.” News10NBC has reached out to district for more information.