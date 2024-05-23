Streets around Blue Cross Arena will be closed Thursday for RPD training
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you see a large Rochester Police presence around the Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, don’t be alarmed.
Several streets around the Blue Cross Arena will be closed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for an RPD training exercise. The streets impacted are:
- East Broad Street between South Avenue and Exchange Boulevard. The eastbound lane and sidewalk are closed.
- Exchange Boulevard between East Broad Street and Court Street. The northbound lane and sidewalk closed.
- Court Street between Exchange Boulevard and South Avenue. The eastbound and westbound lanes and sidewalks closed.
Drivers and walkers should seek alternate routes.