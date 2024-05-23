Streets around Blue Cross Arena will be closed Thursday for RPD training

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you see a large Rochester Police presence around the Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, don’t be alarmed.

Several streets around the Blue Cross Arena will be closed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for an RPD training exercise. The streets impacted are:

East Broad Street between South Avenue and Exchange Boulevard. The eastbound lane and sidewalk are closed.

Exchange Boulevard between East Broad Street and Court Street. The northbound lane and sidewalk closed.

Court Street between Exchange Boulevard and South Avenue. The eastbound and westbound lanes and sidewalks closed.

Drivers and walkers should seek alternate routes.