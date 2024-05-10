Some streets will be closed Saturday for the Lilac Festival Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some street will be closed on Saturday for the Lilac Festival Parade, which will get underway at 10:30 a.m. with marching bands, dance troupes, and popular characters.

Staging for the parade starts at 8 a.m. along Science Parkway and the side streets off South Avenue between Science Parkway and Elmwood Avenue. Traffic along South Avenue will be impacted from then until the parade passes through.

In addition, the roads between Elmwood Avenue and East Henrietta Road, including Booth Street, Warren Street, Rosemont Street, and Fort Terrace will be closed to traffic starting at 9:15 a.m.

No street parking is allowed along the parade route. The parade will begin at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway. Then, it will move up South Avenue and turn on Highland Avenue, then go on South Goodman Street.