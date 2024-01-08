Some United Airlines flights canceled at Rochester airport

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some United Airlines flights have been canceled at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Monday morning. The airport’s website shows one arrival and three departures have been canceled.

It comes after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after an Alaska Airlines plane that took off Friday from Oregon had a piece blow out mid-flight. We’re reached out to the Rochester airport for more information on how the Alaska Airlines flight emergency has impacted flights in Rochester.

United and Alaska Airlines said on Saturday that they were grounding their entire fleets of Boeing 737 Max 9s. United Airlines is the largest operator of the plane model in the U.S.