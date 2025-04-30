‘Sounded like a freight train’: Phelps mom recalls hiding in basement with son during severe storm

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PHELPS, N.Y. – Residents in Phelps woke up to a scene of destruction with uprooted trees, displaced furniture, and damaged homes after a storm swept through the area. Many neighborhoods lost power as trees fell onto power lines.

Rachel Howcroft, a resident of Phelps, shared her experience during the storm and the aftermath.

“And then all of a sudden it started raining, there was a clap of thunder, and just, all of a sudden the wind started picking up,” Howcroft said.

NYSEG trucks were seen along County Road 25, working to restore power to affected areas. Some residents, like Howcroft’s friend, lost power and sought refuge with neighbors.

“I guess going back, just now, was really like…wow. Cause I really didn’t get a good look at it yesterday. Just seeing the giant holes in my yard, and the rocks that are not where they used to be. It was weird,” Howcroft said.

Howcroft’s home did not lose power, but the sound of falling trees was alarming.

“It was scary, you know? You got a little kid — As a mom, you know, like now going through all this and your kids could be in danger? It’s hard,” said Howcroft.

The community is already coming together to help each other with the cleanup effort, with debris scattered across many front yards.

