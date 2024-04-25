Southwest Airlines won’t fly out of Syracuse’s airport come late summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines is shaking things up, announcing Thursday it’s pulling out of certain airports. Syracuse is one of them.

The airline won’t fly in or out of Hancock International Airport starting on August 4. It will also stop flying to airports in Cozumel, Bellingham in Washington state, and Houston’s George Bush Airport.

Why? The airline says it lost over $200 million so far this year, and its trying to cut costs. A delay in deliveries of the airline’s new Boeing jets also contributed to the struggle.

Southwest is still flying out of the Greater Rochester International Airport. News10NBC has reached out to Southwest to find out if Rochester could be at risk.