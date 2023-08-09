Special Olympics comes to RCSD School No. 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Special Olympics visited the John Williams School No. 5 on Wednesday.

More than 300 students in the Rochester City School District’s extended school year program are celebrating with the Special Olympics. The event brings local sports teams to volunteer and assist students with sports skills. They also enjoy carnival-style activities.

“This is really the highlight of our program. It highlights our incredible students and their talents. They just can’t stop talking about it,” said Adam Rodger, principal of the extra school year program at School No. 5.

The fun all kicked off Wednesday morning an opening ceremony and parade. The school district’s extended school year program helps support students with continuous engagement and learning.