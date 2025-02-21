Special Olympics New York Winter Games to host opening ceremonies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2025 Special Olympics New York Winter Games kicks off with an opening ceremony at the Riverside Convention Center.

There will be a parade with about 900 athletes and coaches who are competing in the games, remarks from local leaders and athlete representatives, the Law Enforcement torch run and the lighting of the cauldron.

Stacey Hengsterman, Special Olympics New York President & CEO, will also announce the winner of the 2024 Outstanding Coach of the Year award.

The ceremony will be held Friday, February 21 at 7p.m., with the games set to begin Saturday at 9a.m.

Throughout venues in Monroe County, athletes will compete in seven different sports as follows:

Alpine skiing

Cross country skiing (level 1)

Figure skating

Floorball

Gymnastics

Snowshoe & cross country skiing (level 2)

Special Olympics New York provides athletes with intellectual disabilities year-round sports training and athletic competition.

They also partner with over 340 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.

To learn more about the upcoming games and Special Olympics, click here.

To livestream the opening ceremony, click here.