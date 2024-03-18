Special Olympics of New York gets $175,000 grant

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Golisano Foundation continuing its two-year commitment to the Special Olympics of New York by pledging a $175,000 grant.

The money will support programs at the Unified Champion Schools in the Western New York, Genesee, and Central New York regions. That includes funding for Unified Sports where athletes with and without intellectual disabilities practice on the same team. Currently, the schools compete in basketball, bowling, and bocce.

The Golisano Foundation has supported the Special Olympics and Unified Sports for five years in a row. Across the state, the Special Olympics serves more than 42,000 athletes year-round.