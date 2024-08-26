Spray parks, pools, and more open for city residents to beat Tuesday and Wednesday’s heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Summer may be winding down, but it’s heating up in Rochester this week. The City of Rochester has declared a “Cool Sweep” for August 26 and 27.

Temps are set to soar. Rochester residents can beat the heat at City pools, library branches, spray parks, and Durand Eastman Beach.

Here’s where to head if you need to cool down:

Spray Parks: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.

Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Spray Features: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (Closes at 8 p.m.)

Fourth and Peck Playground, Corner of Fourth and Peck Streets

Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming Opportunities

Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887. The hotline is updated each morning.

Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., 1 to 4:45 p.m.; 6 to 7:45pm (Open Swim)

City Branch Libraries:

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214;

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300;

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216;

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206;

Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210;

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218;

Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave. (Temporary Location), (585) 428-8220;

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202;

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212;

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208;

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd., (585) 428-8204

To see when each library is open, click this link.