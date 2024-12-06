St. Kateri School in Irondequoit set to close next year

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Parents of students at a Catholic school in Irondequoit were told that come June, they’ll need to find a new school for their children.

St. Kateri School is set to close in June 2025, due to declining enrollment.

A message was sent out to parents Friday afternoon after Father Lance Gonyo met with teachers and staff during the school day.

Deacon Edward Giblin with the Catholic Diocese of Rochester sent News10NBC the following statement:

“Saint Kateri School in Irondequoit will not reopen in September 2025, subsequent to a decision reached after lengthy consultations and great efforts to reverse enrollment trends.

In a December 6, 2024 letter to the Saint Kateri School community Father Lance M. Gonyo, pastor of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, detailed the factors that have contributed to the decision to close the school in June 2025, at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Despite the efforts to achieve a healthy enrollment, the current enrollment is far below what is required for a balanced budget and to alleviate serious financial stress on the parish. For a balanced budget, enrollment needs to have an average of 18 students in each grade from K-5 (excluding Pre-K) for a total of 108. This year, there are 62 students enrolled in Grades K-5. For this school year alone, the parish will have spent $470,000.00, a total that has well exceeded the parish’s budget, on top of cumulative deficits from the previous seven years.

The details of the ongoing declining enrollment and parish financial report were shared with the parish community at Holy Mass the weekend of October 19-20, 2024. Conversations have been ongoing with the parish Pastoral Council and parish Finance Council in addition to various diocesan consultative bodies, including the Diocesan School Board.

Every effort will be made to ensure the very best possible environment during the remaining months of this school year, with assistance in helping families register in nearby schools that are part of our Diocesan Catholic Schools system. Additionally, St. Kateri School faculty and staff will be given guidance and assistance, including possible placement in a nearby Catholic school.“

The closure comes nearly 70 years after its opening.

The school originally opened in 1957 as Christ the King and was home to 143 students. A Kindergarten program was added in 1971 and a preschool program in 1988. The school became Saint Kateri School after a restructuring in the diocese and currently teaches students from preschool through 5th grade.