Standoff in Batavia ends peacefully

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A five-hour stand-off in Batavia on Monday night came to a peaceful end.

Batavia Police were called to a house on Walnut Street around 5 p.m. for a crime in progress. Officers say when they tried to talk to a man there, he went back into the house and barricaded himself inside.

Police say he was armed. Other tenants in the apartment house were evacuated. Investigators say they were able to get the man to surrender peacefully. No word yet on any charges.