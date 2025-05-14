Starlight Pediatrics celebrates 35 years of helping Monroe County foster kids

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined public health officials and healthcare workers to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Starlight Pediatrics. The practice provides trauma-informed care for children in the foster care system.

“It really took an entire community of collaborative communities to make this happen, and a generous donor ultimately,” Starlight’s founder, Dr. Moira Szilagy said.

Starlight Pediatrics offers a variety of services for foster children, including child welfare checks, medication management, and immunizations.

