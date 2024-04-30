State announces nearly $47M in infrastructure investments across the Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state has announced nearly $47 million to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists by renovating bridges and roads.

Among the projects happening this spring is $26.7 million to rehabilitate pavement on I-390 between exits 10 and 8 in Livingston County. This project began last year in the northbound lanes and will continue with crews completing work in the southbound lanes through 2024.

The state is also granting:

$3.6 million to upgrade the interchange between Scottsville Road and I-390 in Chili

$2.6 million to enhance the intersection of Latta Road and North Greece Road in Greece

$1.8 million to improve State Route 31 between State Route 19 and Transit Way in Sweden

$6 million to rehabilitate bridges carrying I-390 over Commerce Drive in North Dansville

$4.8 million to continue last year’s work rehabilitating pavement along State Route 31 from the Monroe County-Wayne County line to Macedon

$1.4 million to rehabilitate State Route 5&20 from Lake Street in Geneva to the Ontario County-Seneca County line

You can learn more about the projects here.