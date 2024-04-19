State budget aims to address increase in retail theft

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Lawmakers in Albany are getting closer to a state budget deal. Part of that deal includes money to target a dramatic increase in retail theft across the state.

The measure it includes harsher penalties for people who assault retail workers and tax credits for small retail businesses to upgrade their security. It also includes more money for district attorneys and law enforcement to target retail theft rings.

“No one wants to walk into a store to find items locked up behind glass windows or worse, see one of these sprees firsthand,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “No one wants to see the shops in their neighborhood boarded up because business owners simply say, ‘I can’t do this anymore. It’s just not working. It’s not worth it’. Because that threatens the very vitality of these communities.”

The funding in the budget would go specifically to 21 counties across the state.