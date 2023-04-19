State Department of Health investigates rodent infestation at Clyde-Savannah schools

CLYDE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health has confirmed that it’s investigating reports of rodent infestation at Clyde-Savannah schools in Wayne County.

Health officials say an inspector was on-site on Tuesday for a field visit. The health department working to determine the extent of the problem.

Superintendent Michael Hayden says the district gets a monthly report from a pest management firm and that report did show some mice activity in February but none for March.

He said: “Any time we receive information that there is evidence of mice, the district responds accordingly.”