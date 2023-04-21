State DOT cleans up trash along the Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The state Department of Transportation and the City of Rochester partnered up for a trash blitz on Friday.

Crews picked up the trash along the Inner Loop until 2:30 p.m. The event is also intended to bring awareness to drivers that litter tarnishes the safety of the roadway and the natural habitat surrounding it. A spokesperson for the state DOT explains the importance of this event.

“We are able to clean up a lot of trash,” said Joe Leathersich of the state DOT. “On one hand it’s a good thing and we are cleaning up a lot of trash and it’s a bummer there is that much trash. So we always like to use this effort to ask people to not being throwing their McDonalds out the window.”

The Inner Loop will remain closed until 2:30 p.m. on Friday while crews complete their clean-up.