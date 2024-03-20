State expands Move Over Law, aiming to protect drivers from roadside crashes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is expanding its Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over to avoid hitting emergency vehicles, maintentence workers, and tow vehicles on the side of the road.

Starting March 27, drivers will need to slow down and move over to avoid all vehicles stopped on a roadside.

The state created the Move Over Law in 2010 to prevent emergency workers from getting killed in crashes. Since the, the law has expanded to protect highway workers and now any vehicle that’s stopped.

From 2016 to 2020, 37 people were killed while outside their vehicles in New York. Nationally, nearly 300 drivers are struck and killed on roadsides every year.