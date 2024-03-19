State extends deadline to apply for HEAP program to April 12

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is extending the deadline to apply for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to April 12 for both regular and emergency applicants.

The federally-funded program seeks to help residents who are struggling to pay their energy bills or are in danger of having their heat shut off. Homeowners and renters can get up to $976 in heating assistance depending on their income, household size, and other factors.

You can learn how to submit an application to HEAP online, by mail, or in person through your county’s department of social services here. In addition, older people who need help with their HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.

Normally, households can receive only one regular HEAP benefit each winter and a single emergency HEAP benefit if they face an energy crisis. People who have already gotten a regular and emergency benefit this winter can still apply for another emergency benefit, if they’re facing a heat shutoff or are running out of fuel.