State is dropping its mask requirements for hospitals on Sunday
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is dropping its COVID-era mask requirements for hospitals and healthcare facilities.
The statewide mandate will expire this Sunday. All staff, patients, and visitors have been required to mask up, regardless of COVID vaccination status.
The acting health commissioner says the state health department will advise facilities to follow CDC guidelines and come up with their own plans for when to require masks based on community case levels.