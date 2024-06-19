‘State of Black Rochester’ report highlights encourages Black leadership, community building

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community came together at the Little Theatre on East Avenue Wednesday to talk about a report on the disparities and challenges facing Black Rochestarians, and watch a companion documentary.

It comes a decade after the first “State of Black Rochester” report.

“I think our biggest learning is that it was a misnomer to describe a state of a Black Rochester. In fact there are a lot of experiences that Black people are having in Rochester and we want to offer this with the complexity that it deserves,” an organizer said.

The 2024 report examines the effects of the pandemic on the Black community, bridging the urban-suburban divide, and encouraging Black leadership and community building.

