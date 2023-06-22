State officials announce crackdown on unlicensed cannabis

ALBANY, N.Y. — Over the last two weeks, New York State officials have seized a thousand pounds of unlicensed cannabis being illegally sold in more than two dozen businesses.

That’s according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday touting the successes of a crackdown on unlicensed pot.

The marijuana seized has a value of more than $11 million. This comes as the state moves to grant licenses to legal retail shops including here in the Finger Lakes.

“We have no assurances that the products are even safe and that is something consumers need to know,” Hochul said. “That this does not have the New York State sealed approval and you do not know what this product could possibly be laced with or have other contaminants. And that is a risk people should not be able to take.”

Businesses affected by the early enforcement actions include those in Albany, Binghamton, and Ithaca.