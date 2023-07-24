State Police are still searching for pregnant woman who went missing 22 years ago

MACEDON, N.Y. — New York State Police are still working to find out what happened to a pregnant woman in Macedon who went missing 22 years ago.

Sandra Sollie was last seen on the afternoon of May 23, 1994 in the Ames Plaza at Route 31 in Macedon. Her six-year-old black poodle also went missing.

Sandra’s car was found at her home on Route 350 in Macedon. In addition, her wallet was later found in bushes off Reed Street in the City of Rochester and her dog’s collar was found in a dumpster in Penfield.

Sandra was seven months pregnant when she disappeared. She was 38 at the time.

State Police say they’re interviewed multiple people over the year but haven’t solved the case. Sanda is a white female, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 585-398-4100.