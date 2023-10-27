State Police charge driver in deadly crash in Wolcott that happened over a year ago

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — A driver has been charged in a crash that happened over a year ago in Wayne County that killed a 5-year-old.

New York State Police arrested Kayla Perrotta of Oswego on Tuesday and charged her with two counts of assault. Troopers say she was behind the wheel when her car with seven passengers inside left the roadway, overturned, and became submerged in a creek. That crash happened on Aug. 4, 2022 on Younglove Road in Wolcott.

When the car overturned, two passengers were ejected, two freed themselves, and first responders helped the other two to get free. Five-year-old Joseph Zufelt died in the crash.

The seven people who survived the crash were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries. Most injuries were considered non-life-threatening or minor but a 17-year-old from Red Creek suffered serious injuries.

Kayla Perrotta, 28 at the time, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After he arrest over a year after the crash, she was taken to Wayne County Court for arraignment. She was given a pre-trial release and scheduled for the next court date on Nov. 28.