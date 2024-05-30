State Police holds ceremony in Batavia to honor fallen troopers

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — New York State troopers joined loved ones and friends on Wednesday in Batavia to pay tribute to troopers who have died in the line of duty.

The service held at State Police Troop A in Batavia honored five troopers in the region who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Let’s not forget they are the heroes. Their sacrifice and what they’ve done will never be forgotten. And that’s why this tradition stands. And that’s why we take this very seriously,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan.

The service recognized troopers going back to 1925.