State Police: Shots fired from car on Univesity Ave and North Goodman St

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say gunfire came from a car on Univesity Avenue and North Goodman Street on Friday morning.

Troopers were in the area around 2:15 a.m. when they saw two cars chasing each other. Moments later, shots came from one of the cars but it wasn’t directed at police.

State Police tried to chase the cars but they got away. Police say the gunfire didn’t hit anyone or any buildings. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911.