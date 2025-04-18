State police warn against driving high during unofficial 4/20 cannabis holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the unofficial cannabis holiday approaches this weekend, law enforcement is urging people not to drive if they plan on partaking.

State police and local agencies planned to implement special drug-impaired driving details starting Friday through April 20.

An impaired driving charge could cost up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, and other expenses, officials said.

The state’s STOP DWI campaign also surveys Memorial Day, Labor Day, July 4th, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl Weekend, and the holiday season.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI