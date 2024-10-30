State program allows gamblers to voluntarily ban themselves from regulated gaming in New York

TYRE, N.Y. — The New York State Gaming Commission is working with casinos to identify people who may have a gambling problem and connect them to the services they need.

The commissioner of the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) was at del Lago Casino on Thursday to discuss a new program that trains casino workers on how to identify and interact with potential problem gamblers.

OASAS and the Gaming Commission are also expanding the specific data they’ll request from mobile sports wagering operators, so they can get a better look at how and who it’s impacting most in New York.

“As we do with other addictions around alcohol and substance use, we have to have a data-driven approach that really uses evidence and best practices,” said Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of OASAS.

“Any consideration of further expanding gambling opportunities whether electronic or otherwise, must factor into the broader public health implications of increased gambling availability,” said Robert Williams, executive director of the NYS Gaming Commission.

The state also has a new program starting in two weeks where someone worried they’re gambling too much can bar themselves from participating in any regulated gaming in New York.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.