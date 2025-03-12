Steuben County bans all outdoor burning due to high potential for wildfires

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler has declared a state of emergency in Steuben County for the high potential of wildfires.

Under this state of emergency, any outdoor, open and recreational burning will be illegal starting Wednesday until it expires on March 17 at 11:59a.m.

According to the Steuben County, local forest rangers and firefighters have responded to an increasing number of wildfires over the past several days as Steuben County has seen warmer temperatures, relatively low humidity and wind, which increases the potential for fires.

They also said the major concern lies with unprotected grass, timber and dry bush lots, as the spring winds can be unpredictable and become gusty at anytime, spreading fire to unexposed areas of brush and grass.

Steuben County says anyone who knowingly violates any emergency order is guilty of a Class B misdemeanor.

In addition, the New York State brush burning ban will come into effect Sunday, March 16.