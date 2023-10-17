Stolen car crashes into home on Ferncliffe Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a stolen Kia crashed into a home on Ferncliffe Drive on the city’s northeast side Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area just before 2 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for nearby Lux Street. RPD found evidence of gunfire and found a car that had crashed into a house a block away. No one was inside the car when police arrived.

The car was heavily damaged while the damage to the house was minor. RPD says its unclear if the gunshots and the crash are related. No one was hit by the bullets.

RPD is still investigating and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Leaders also say the two automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.