Stolen car nearly hits police car, crashes into building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women are facing charges after police say they were driving a stolen Hyundai and almost hit a patrol car, wouldn’t pull over for police, and crashed into the side of a building.

Rochester Police say it all happened at 6:15 Saturday night, when a patrol car on North Clinton Avenue was turning and the Hyundai nearly hit the car, in the area between Avenue A and Morrill Street. When police tried to pull the Hyundai over, they say it sped off and tried to turn on Kohlman Street — but slid into the side of a building due to their speed and slippery roads.

The Hyundai caused extensive damage to the building on North Clinton, in the area between Kohlman and Oxford streets. The Rochester Fire Department did respond to check on the building and found it was not structurally sound, and evacuated the first and second floors.

Police explain the driver and passenger — two 18-year-old Rochester women — got out of the car and started running, but were arrested shortly after.

One woman was treated by AMR after saying she was in pain from the crash. The other woman was not injured.

The driver of the Hyundai was charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief, and given multiple traffic tickets. The passenger was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Both women were released with appearance tickets.