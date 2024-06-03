StoryWalk opens at El Camino Trail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new attraction is bringing reading to life in the City of Rochester.

The StoryWalk opened on the El Camino Trail on Friday, which mixes the experience of exercise and reading. The trail displays the pages of an illustrated children’s book sequentially throughout the nature trail. So, as you keep walking you move to the next part of the story.

The StoryWalk will rotate books every two to four months. The first StoryWalk book will be “Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You” by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.