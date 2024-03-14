Strong Museum announces World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Atari coin-operated game “Asteroids” and the rock music-making game “Guitar Hero” are just some of the 12 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Strong National Museum of Play announced the finalists for the the 10th class of its World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday. Here is the list:

Asteroids

Elite

Guitar Hero

Metroid

Myst

Neopets

Resident Evil

SimCity

Tokimeki Memorial

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Ultima

You Don’t Know Jack

The museum will announce the inductees on Thursday, May 9 at the ESL Digital Worlds Exhibit, home to the hall of fame. They will be chosen based on votes from a group of journalist and scholars who have studied the role that video games play in pop culture, in addition to votes from the public. You can vote for your favorite through March 21 here.

Thousands of video games were nominated this year. The hall of fame seeks to recognize video game that have made an impact on pop culture through their longevity, influence, and geographic reach.