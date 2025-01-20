Strong Museum celebrates MLK Day with “Wall of Hope”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As communities around the nation remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester encouraged visitors to share their dreams.

On Monday, the museum featured a “Wall of Hope” in the atrium where guests could write their dream down on a sticky note and put it on the wall.

“I dream for kindness,” one note read.

Another wrote, “I hope people accept others as they are. Everyone is enough.”

Regina George, Public Programs Coordinator at the Strong Museum, says the event aims to build up the ideas and dreams of the community.

“Knowing that, no matter where you come from, that there is hope, there is light, there is a way to move forward in the world,” George said.

The museum also welcomed the YMCA’s Dreamseeds band for a performance. The band is made up of students following their passion for music.

For upcoming events at the museum, click here.