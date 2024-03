ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some family fun on this cold Rochester day, check out the Strong National Museum of Play.

The museum is set to host “Fit Kids Day” on Saturday and plan to get you moving and grooving. The event aims to teach about the importance of healthy habits and teach kids different types of fitness activites.

The runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is included in your museum admission ticket.