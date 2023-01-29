Strong Museum hosts ‘fit kids day’, teaching families healthy habits

The annual fit kids day took place Saturday at the Strong National Museum of Play.

A whole crowd of kids along with their families were in attendance for this fun-filled day of activities that included fitness sports and healthy activities.

American Dairy North East teamed up with the museum for the event, and they have some advice for parents looking to get more physical activity in their kids’ routine.

“I think it’s all about joining in with them and having fun, too,” says registered dietitian, Michelle Barber. “So I think you need to look at what makes you guys happy as a family and how you can enjoy that. That may be for a hike, that may be a game of tag, that may be playing soccer.”

Kids got to test their hockey skills with the staff from Bill Gray’s iceplex and go on a “scavenger hunt for health” in the museum of play’s mini-Wegmans.