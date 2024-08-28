Strong Museum receives $400K grant for new game show exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong Museum is getting a boost to create a new interactive exhibit that will take visitors on a journey through the history of game shows.

Congressman Joe Morelle announced that nearly $400,000 will go toward the creation of the tentatively titled “Beyond the Buzzer: Game Shows in America” exhibit.

Set to open within the next few years, the exhibit will explore the history and evolution of game shows, and their impact on popular culture.

