Strong Museum to announce World Video Game Hall of Fame finalists Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday marks a significant event at the Strong National Museum of Play. The museum is set to announce the finalists for the “World Video Game Hall of Fame.”

The reveal will take place at 9:30 a.m., and it’s an exciting moment for video game enthusiasts and historians alike.

We’ll update this story once the finalists are revealed.

