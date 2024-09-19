Student arrested, accused of making shooting threat at Palmyra-Macedon High School

PALMYRA, N.Y. — A student was arrested Thursday after police say they made threats to Palmyra-Macedon High School that circled on social media.

Police say administrators at the school found out the hand-written threat was found, and posted to social media. The note said a shooting would happen at the school at a later date.

After investigating, police arrested a student — who will face felony charges of making a terroristic threat. Information is limited due to the age of the student arrested.

No students were in direct harm, and police believe the threat didn’t have any merit.