Student arrested, accused of making shooting threat at Palmyra-Macedon High School
PALMYRA, N.Y. — A student was arrested Thursday after police say they made threats to Palmyra-Macedon High School that circled on social media.
Police say administrators at the school found out the hand-written threat was found, and posted to social media. The note said a shooting would happen at the school at a later date.
After investigating, police arrested a student — who will face felony charges of making a terroristic threat. Information is limited due to the age of the student arrested.
No students were in direct harm, and police believe the threat didn’t have any merit.