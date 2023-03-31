Students at Batavia drive tractors to school for National Agriculture Week

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Students from Batavia had a unique way of celebrating National Agriculture Week. The teens from Notre Dame High School chose to forego their cars on Thursday and drove their tractors to school.

“They learn more about agriculture, food, and how it all works and all that,” said Nathan Foss, a sophomore at Notre Dame High School. “We’re hoping to recruit more throughout the years and hopefully turn this into a big week.”

A lot of the students say it’s important to bring attention to local farms because, with no farms, there’s no food.